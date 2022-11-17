Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case Rejected By Court

In a setback for jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, his bail plea in a money laundering case was rejected by a Delhi court.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Courts pronounced the order on Thursday. The court also denied bail to co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, Livelaw reported.

Delhi’s Health Minister, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and is currently under judicial custody. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.



Senior Advocates N.Hariharan and Rahul Mehra appearing for Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.