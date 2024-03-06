Man Ends Life Soon After Losing Close Friend In Road Accident; Records Video Statement Before Death

A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree soon after he lost his close friend in a road accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The man, Kanti, hanged himself to death from a tree on Tuesday evening at Nalkheda on Indore-Ahmedabad highway after recording a video statement in which he said he was taking the extreme step as his friend died in an accident when they were going on a motorcycle, they said.

"Two motorcycles collided on the highway, in which a man identified as Narve Singh (29) died while his friend Kanti survived. Both of them were friends and resided at Phuldanvadi in Jhabua district. They were returning home from Ujjain when the accident occurred," Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.