Mamata To Skip 'One Nation One Election' Meet, Cites Urgency Of State Budget Session

Adhikari raised concerns with Sitharaman about alleged irregularities in the state administration's use of central funds. He urged the Union Finance Minister to initiate a probe into the matter, emphasising the need for financial discipline and citing the state finance audit report for 2020-21 compiled by the CAG. The report highlighted delays in the submission of utilization certificates since 2002-03, a claim Banerjee has refuted in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She asserted that the state government submitted utilization certificates on time in the prescribed format.