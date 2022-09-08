Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Slams Centre's 'Lack Of Decency' In Sending Invite Via Undersecy For Netaji Statue Unveiling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticized the Centre's "lack of decency" in sending an invite to her through an undersecretary for the unveiling ceremony of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:03 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticized the Centre's "lack of decency" in sending an invite to her through an undersecretary for the unveiling ceremony of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue in New Delhi.

Banerjee also noted that an undersecretary "is not supposed to write to a CM inviting him or her".

"I recently received an invite from an undersecretary asking me to remain present at Netaji’s statue unveiling ceremony, to be presided over by the prime minister. An undersecretary cannot write to a chief minister inviting her. This reflects a lack of decency.

"The Union cultural minister, too, seemed to have found no time to write to me. I didn't go. I garlanded Netaji's statue in Kolkata this afternoon," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Thursday, besides inaugurating the newly christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Earlier, Netaji’s nearly 80-year-old daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, who lives in Germany, had said that she, too, would not be able to attend the ceremony, having received the invitation on short notice.

Pfaff also said that she would want to meet the PM to discuss “the conditions and procedures” for bringing back Netaji’s remains to India from Renkoji Temple in Japan.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Mamata Banerjee Says ‘Invitation’ To Her For Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Unveiling In Delhi ‘Not Proper’

Bengal Recorded Highest Success Rate In All India Trade Test, Another Feather In Cap: Mamata Banerjee

Opposition Will Join Hands To Oust BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Mamata Banerjee

Tags

National Kartavya Path A Stretch From Rashtrapati Bhavan To India Gate West Bengal Anita Bose Pfaff Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Lack Of Decency Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Renkoji Temple In Japan
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic