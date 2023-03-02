Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Mamata Likely To Inaugurate Ganga Aarti In Kolkata On Thursday

Mamata Likely To Inaugurate Ganga Aarti In Kolkata On Thursday

Baje Kadamtala ghat on the river Hooghly has been decked up for the Ganga Aarti which will be held every evening after the inauguration.

Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar
Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 7:55 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti -- similar to the one held in Varanasi -- in Kolkata’s Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday, a senior official at the state secretariat said.

Fifteen priests will perform the Ganga Arati on the inaugural day in presence of Banerjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, senior government officials and members of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

"The CM is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti from Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday evening. The necessary arrangements are complete," the official said.

Baje Kadamtala ghat on the river Hooghly has been decked up for the Ganga Aarti which will be held every evening after the inauguration. "Rehearsals for the Ganga Aarti have been done for the past seven days," the official added.

Banerjee had directed the KMC to start Ganga Aarti on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

