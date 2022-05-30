Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Congratulates Toppers Of Civil Services Examination

Four women -- Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma -- have secured the top positions in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Monday.

Mamata Congratulates Toppers Of Civil Services Examination
Mamata Congratulates Toppers Of Civil Services Examination PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:56 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the top four performers of civil services examination, and said that they have made everyone proud.

Four women -- Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma -- have secured the top positions in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Monday.

Related stories

Chennai Hosts An Amusing And Joyous Dinosaur Festival In June

Govt's Wheat Procurement Down At 184.58 Lakh Tonnes So Far

GST Has Not Boosted States' Tax Collections: Ind Ra

"Heartiest congratulations to Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma for securing the top 4 positions in Civil Services Examination, 2021. You have done us really proud," she tweeted. Banerjee also extended her best wishes to those who could not clear the exam this time.

"Best wishes to all who have cleared the exam and would be entering public services to serve the country. To those who could not make it this time, my best wishes for their future endeavours," she added. As many as 685 candidates have qualified the exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Mamata Bannerjee Civil Services - IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS Etc West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?

Mandir-Masjid Row: Bengal's Adina Mosque, Largest In Indian Subcontinent, Next In Line?