Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Release Of MGNREGA, PMAY Funds

"It is very astonishing that the Government of India is not releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana," said CM Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Release Of MGNREGA, PMAY Funds
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:00 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to release funds for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In the letter, Banerjee said her government was unable to make wage payments for over four months now because of the unavailability of funds.

"It is very astonishing that the Government of India is not releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana," she said.

Related stories

COVID-19: 1,032 Fresh Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 3.64 Per Cent

UP Govt Makes Singing Of National Anthem Mandatory In Madrassas Across State

MP: Journalist Found Hanging At His House In Indore

"In Bengal, wage payment is pending for more than four months as Government of India is not releasing funds to the state to the tune of nearly Rs 6,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore against wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities," she said.

She mentioned that West Bengal holds the top rank in implementing PM Awas Yojana, and since 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed. 

"Considering the significance of the projects and the hardships being faced by the common people, I would request you for your immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds without further delay (sic)," she wrote.

Tags

National West Bengal Government West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi MGNREGA Funds Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) MGNREGA West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying