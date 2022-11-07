Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Joins Social Media Platform Koo

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:38 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined social media platform Koo, a statement said on Monday. Banerjee, who has 7 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million followers on Facebook, joined Koo on November 1.

"Her handle is @Mamtaofficial on Koo. In her first Koo, Mamata Banerjee announced the milestone of 50 lakh rural households having access to clean potable water through tap connections. She congratulated everyone involved in achieving this," the statement issued by Koo said.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the TMC and other leaders of the party have also joined the platform.

"Millions of Bengali users across the world and many Indians across the country would want to get updates from Mamata Ji directly," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Social Media Platform Koo Twitter Facebook Koo Co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna TMC Bengali Users Indians
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live