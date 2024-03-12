'The Moment You Apply, You Become An Illegal Immigrant': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over CAA Implementation

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata termed the move a way " to create unrest" and called it a "Ludo move".
What all did Mamata say?
The TMC supremo, while addressing an administrative meeting at Habra, said that the move would pave way to "snatch away citizenship rights".
Furthermore, she expressed doubts over the legality of the law.
"There is no clarity. It is a misleading campaign," she said.
"BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply", the CM added.
"What will happen to the assets of those people who don't get citizenship? This is BJP's game of Ludo," she said.
Citing the NRC-CAA link, the chief minister said that the CAA's implementation would be followed by work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"Remember, CAA is linked to NRC. People will be taken to detention camps. I will not allow this to happen in Bengal. Have you ever heard of citizenship on the basis of religion?" Ms Banerjee asked.
The NRC is defined as a record of Indian citizens that has been implemented only in Assam so far.
Describing CAA 2019 as "another game to divide Bengal", she said, "We will not let this happen. We are all citizens."
Apparently referring to the seats dominated by the Matua community, Ms Banerjee said, "All of this just to win 1 or 2 seats?"
"Will you hand over your future to the BJP for an election? This is to harass people and win seats. My Matua brothers and sisters, do you believe in this? Will you be able to vote? Don't walk this path. BJP will say many things, but it is a lie and a jumla," she said.
The Centre on Saturday issued a notification for the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is being seen as a way to provide asylum to the non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who fled their respective countries for religious persecution and entered India before December 31, 2014.
Cristicising the timing of the implementation of the Act, which was cleared by the Parliament in 2019, the Opposition parties, particularly the main Opposition Congress, alleged a polarisation plan by the BJP right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.