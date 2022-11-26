Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Appeals To People To Protect Constitution

Let us recommit to fiercely protect the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution," Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 7:09 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to protect the "ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution".

She also paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Constitution.  
 
"I pay my respects to Dr Ambedkar & the Constituent Assembly on #ConstitutionDay for laying down the principles to take our Nation forward. Let us recommit to fiercely protect the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution," Banerjee said on Twitter. 

Since 2015, Constitution Day is being celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

(With PTI Inputs)

