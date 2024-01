West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP on Monday of intimidating people with the threat of sending central probe agencies to their homes if they don't vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC supremo advised locals in Cooch Behar, particularly Rajbanshis, to ensure their names are on the voters' list to "protect themselves" from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.