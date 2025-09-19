Major Terror Outfits Relocate Amid Indian Crackdown

The Indian forces' targeted strikes disrupted longstanding militant networks in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing JeM and HM to abandon their traditional strongholds and seek refuge elsewhere.
Intelligence reports indicate the groups have moved operations to the rugged terrain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region known for its porous borders and history of harboring extremists.
Sources claim Islamabad provided logistical and financial assistance for the relocation, raising concerns over cross-border terrorism and straining Indo-Pak relations further.
In a significant development that underscores the ongoing volatility in South Asia, terrorist organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have reportedly shifted their bases to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This move comes in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, a covert military campaign aimed at dismantling insurgent infrastructure in the Kashmir valley.
Launched earlier this year, Operation Sindoor involved precision raids, drone surveillance, and coordinated ground assaults that neutralized key commanders and disrupted supply lines. The operation's success has been hailed by Indian officials as a major blow to cross-border militancy, but it has also prompted a strategic retreat by the affected groups.
According to regional analysts, the relocation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—a province bordering Afghanistan and long plagued by instability—allows JeM and HM to regroup under the radar. The area's tribal dynamics and limited governance provide ideal cover for rebuilding networks. However, accusations of Pakistani state involvement have intensified diplomatic tensions. Critics argue that elements within Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus are facilitating this shift, offering safe passage, funding, and even training facilities to ensure the groups' survival.
This development raises alarms about potential escalations in terrorist activities, with implications for both regional security and international counter-terrorism efforts. As of now, neither JeM nor HM has publicly commented on the relocation, and Pakistani authorities have denied any involvemen