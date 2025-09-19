Major Terror Outfits Relocate Amid Indian Crackdown

According to regional analysts, the relocation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—a province bordering Afghanistan and long plagued by instability—allows JeM and HM to regroup under the radar. The area's tribal dynamics and limited governance provide ideal cover for rebuilding networks. However, accusations of Pakistani state involvement have intensified diplomatic tensions. Critics argue that elements within Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus are facilitating this shift, offering safe passage, funding, and even training facilities to ensure the groups' survival.