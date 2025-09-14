Major Fire Erupts At Factory In Gujarat’s Bharuch, Thick Smoke Covers Area

- The fire started at Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd, creating panic as thick smoke was visible from afar.
- Firefighters were deployed quickly and efforts to douse the flames are ongoing.
- The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are still under investigation.
A massive fire broke out on Saturday at Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd, a factory located in the GIDC Panoli industrial area of Bharuch district in Gujarat. Thick smoke rising from the blaze could be seen from several kilometres away, sparking concern among local residents.
Firefighting teams were quickly deployed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire and the scale of damage are yet to be determined.
- This is a developing story.