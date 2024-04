National

Maharashtra's Grand Gudi Padwa Celebrations In Pics

Maharashtra celebrated Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year on Tuesday, April 9, with glittery processions, men and women dressed in traditional attires and scrumptious delicacies to mark the occasion. The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.