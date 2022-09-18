Maharashtra: Water Discharge Increased From Dams Amid Rains In Nashik

In light of incessant rains, the discharge of water has been increased from dams in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Sunday. As heavy rains lashed the district, especially the catchment areas on Saturday, the water levels in dams increased, he said.

According to the data shared by the district administration, till 6 pm on Sunday 10,562 cusecs of water was released from Darna dam, followed by Gangapur 5,538, Palkhed 5,538 among others.

The discharge from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city, has increased the water level in Godavari river. Areas such as the Ramkund and small temples around it have submerged, the official said.

The district administration has sounded an alert to people living on the banks Godavari, as the water level may increase further, he said. The discharge of water from Gangapur dam will be increased up to 8,000 cusecs at 7 pm, sources in the irrigation department said.

(With PTI Inputs)