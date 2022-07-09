Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Three Die, 47 Fall Ill After Drinking Well Water In Amravati; Chief Minister Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

undefined
Heavy rain in Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 7:19 pm

Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, it was stated.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.

At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhea, it said.

The district collector informed the chief minister that the condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.

Tags

National Chief Minister Eknath Shinde District Collector Patients Was Critical Paach Dongri Koylari Villages Melaghat In Amravati Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win