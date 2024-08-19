Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised

Nearly 80 students were hospitalised after eating biscuits as part of a nutritional meal program at a government school in Maharashtra, reports said. The incident has taken place on Saturday at a district council school in the state’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
The students were hospitalised after eating biscuits at the school, reports mentioned.
Reportedly, after consuming biscuits children experienced nausea and vomiting at around 8:30 am on Saturday at the school in Keket Jalgaon village.
Following the incident, the village head and other officials quickly arrived at the school and arranged transportation for ill students to a hospital, reports stated.
They added the students were taken to a rural hospital, where their condition was described as stable.
Meanwhile, Dr Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital told India Today, "On Saturday morning, around 8:30 a.m., after consuming biscuits, 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning. Among them, 153 were brought to the hospital, and some were treated and sent home."
However, seven students who developed severe symptoms were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment, the above official said.
The school has 296 students, reports stated.
An investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is underway, reports said.