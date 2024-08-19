National

Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised

Maharashtra: The students fell ill after consuming biscuits at the school as part of nutritional meal program.

80 students hospitalized in maharashtra
Students having eatables at their school.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Nearly 80 students were hospitalised after eating biscuits as part of a nutritional meal program at a government school in Maharashtra, reports said. The incident has taken place on Saturday at a district council school in the state’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The students were hospitalised after eating biscuits at the school, reports mentioned.

The woman was found chained to the tree in the forest at Sonurli village in Sindhudurg | - X/@AbhijitKaran25
Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reportedly, after consuming biscuits children experienced nausea and vomiting at around 8:30 am on Saturday at the school in Keket Jalgaon village.

Following the incident, the village head and other officials quickly arrived at the school and arranged transportation for ill students to a hospital, reports stated.

They added the students were taken to a rural hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

Meanwhile, Dr Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital told India Today, "On Saturday morning, around 8:30 a.m., after consuming biscuits, 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning. Among them, 153 were brought to the hospital, and some were treated and sent home."

Supporters of NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP during the rally of Yamini Jadhav, Shiv Sena candidate for South Mumbai. - Getty Images
Cracks In Maharashtra's Coalition Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BY Shweta Desai

However, seven students who developed severe symptoms were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment, the above official said.

The school has 296 students, reports stated.

Union Health Ministry issues advisory on Zika virus.(Representational image) | - PTI
Zika Virus: Health Minister Issues Advisory After Cases Surface In Maharashtra | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

An investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is underway, reports said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  2. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
  3. The Hundred 2024 Women's: Deepti Sharma Shines As London Spirit Claim Maiden Title
  4. The Hundred: Pollard Drops Turkey's Paris Olympics Hero Dikec's Viral Celebration In Final
  5. The Hundred: India's Deepti Sharma Seals Title For London Spirit With A Six - Watch
Football News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics
  2. EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics
  3. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
  4. Serie A Wrap: Lazio Off To Winning Start But Roma, Bologna Stutter In Openers
  5. Real Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's Domestic Debut Ends All Square
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  4. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination
  2. MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Moves High Court Against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
  3. Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised
  4. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lauds West Bengal Governor For 'Defending' Constitution
  5. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  3. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  5. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  2. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  3. China Accuses The Philippines Of Deliberately Crashing One Of Its Ships Into A Chinese Vessel
  4. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  5. Discovery Of World War 2 Bomb In Northern Ireland Triggers Emergency Evacuations | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign