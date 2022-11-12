Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 146 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 1,169 As 222 Recover

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,150; fresh cases 146; death toll 1,48,400; recoveries 79,84,581; active cases 1,169; total tests 8,54,24,101.

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 146 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's infection count to 81,34,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,400, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was a slight dip from the 169 cases witnessed a day earlier, when two deaths were also reported, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 78 new cases, followed by 54 in Pune circle, 17 in Akola circle, six in Nagpur circle, five in Aurangabad circle. three each in Kolhapur, Nashik and Latur circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 222 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,84,581, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,169, the official said.

Pune leads with 335 active cases, followed by 331 in Mumbai and 228 in Thane, he said.

So far, 8,54,09,118 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,983 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,150; fresh cases 146; death toll 1,48,400; recoveries 79,84,581; active cases 1,169; total tests 8,54,24,101.

-With PTI Input

