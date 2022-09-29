Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Saffron Flag Has To Be In One's Heart, Not Just Hands, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray asked his party workers to come in a disciplined way to the Dussehra rally, which he will address at Shivaji Park on October 5.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena Uddhav chief Thackeray took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 4:31 pm

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by stating the saffron flag needs to be in one's heart and not just in one's hands.

The BJP and Shinde faction have often accused Thackeray of compromising on the ideals of Hindutva by joining hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party for the sake of power.

Speaking to his party workers at his residence, Thackeray said, "This is an opportunity given to us by God to save democracy in the country and preserve Hindutva. The saffron flag does not have to be just in one's hands, it has to be in one's heart. It is in my heart."

Thackeray asked his party workers to come in a disciplined way to the Dussehra rally, which he will address at Shivaji Park on October 5. On the ongoing case in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission on which faction of the Sena is the original one, Thackeray said "we need to win this battle in court as well as before the EC".

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Saffron Flag One's Heart Not Just Hands Uddhav Thackeray Party Workers Disciplined Dussehra Rally Shivaji Park
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue