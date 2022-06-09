Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Maharashtra Reports 2,813 COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Nearly 4 Months; 1 Death

The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light.

Fresh Covid cases registered in Maharashtra PTI photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 6:46 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,813 new coronavirus cases, highest in nearly four months, and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The number of active cases rose to 11,571. State capital Mumbai recorded 1,702 infections and the lone death during the day. The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light.

The caseload rose to 79,01,628, and death toll to 1,47,867. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 2,701 new cases and zero fatality.

(With PTI inputs)

