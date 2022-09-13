Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Records 730 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

As many as 23,918 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 8,44,09,585.

Maharashtra Records 730 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths
Maharashtra Records 730 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 8:45 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 730 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a release. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,11,976, and death toll reached 1,48,293.

On Monday, the state had recorded 414 new cases and one fatality. State capital Mumbai recorded 193 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai cities recorded one fatality each, while Satara district recorded two fatalities. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 5,513. As many as 1,075 patients recovered from the viral infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,58,170. 

The recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent. As many as 23,918 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 8,44,09,585.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 730; New deaths: four; Active cases: 5,513; New tests: 23,918.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Covid-19: Delhi Records 118 Cases, Zero Death

Jammu and Kashmir Reports 47 New Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat Reports 187 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,259

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission