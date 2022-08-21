Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 48 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 230

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday recorded 48 new cases of Covid-19 that raising the tally of infections to 4,81,037, an official said.

The count of recoveries reached 4,71,904 after 84 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,903, he said.

With this, the district is now left with 230 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,513 were from Nashik city, 1,79,092 from other parts of the district, 14,011 from Malegaon and 8,505 from outside the district, the administration said.