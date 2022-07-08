Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Maharashtra: Man Feared Drowned In River At Bhiwandi

A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Maharashtra: 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:05 pm

A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, a resident of Auchit Pada, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others, he said.

Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught, the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene and a search operation was underway, he added.

