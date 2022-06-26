Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Governor Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Recovery

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection.

Maharashtra Governor Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Recovery
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:25 pm

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said. Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection. 

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days. In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor had said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure." A day before that, Shiv Sena's cabinet minister Eknath Shinde had launched a rebellion against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state. Majority of the Sena legislators have supported Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping. 
        
Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine. 

Related stories

Whatever Going On In Maharashtra Not Good, Horse-Trading Happening There: Ashok Gehlot

Maharashtra Crisis: Five Sena Men Detained For Pelting Stones At Office Of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son

Meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari, The Low Profile RSS Man On Big Seat In Maharashtra

(With PTI Inputs) 

Tags

National Bhagat Singh Koshyari Maharashtra Governor COVID-19 New Raj Bhavan Shiv Sena's Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Uddhav Thackeray NCP Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out