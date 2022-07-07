Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Maharashtra: Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:40 pm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was conferred the honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) honour on Thursday by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.

Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduate students were present on occasion.

Graduates who received gold medals and other prizes were felicitated on occasion.

-With PTI Input

