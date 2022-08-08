Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Don't Know Who Is Real CM, Says Aaditya Mocking Shinde-Fadnavis Government

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation.

undefined
Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 5:55 pm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said it was difficult to understand who is the real chief minister in the dispensation.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation.

"A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists (in the state) or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Thackeray said.

Related stories

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Before August 15: Rebel Shiv Sena Leader

ED Summons Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut’s Wife In Money Laundering Case

ED Detains Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut In Mumbai Chawl Redevelopment Case

Incidentally, an expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM on June 30. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray has fallen on June 29 after a rebellion by Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Don't Know Real CM Aaditya Mocking Shinde-Fadnavis Government Maha Vikas Aghadi Addressing Party Workers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics