Maharashtra Congress Leaders To Survey Damages In Rain-Affected Districts

The damages are huge and ground-level surveys have also not been done so far. So as per a review report of damages after the inspection tour of the Congress, a follow-up will be done to get maximum compensation, the party leader said.

File photo of Congress MLA Nana Patole.

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:19 pm

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said party leaders will visit rain-hit areas in various districts to take stock of damages and follow up with the state government about financial assistance to the affected persons.

Speaking to reporter here, Patole claimed that only two people were running the state government."The deputy chief minister is a minister without portfolio. The government does not exist and the administration is paralysed," the Congress leader said.

Accusing the state government of leaving the farmers in lurch, Patole cited that the Rabi season's produce has not been purchased and cultivators are yet to be paid for the produce that has been bought.

“In light of the situation, Congress leaders will inspect rain-affected areas in various districts and then follow up with the state government to provide substantial assistance to the affected people,” he said, warning of a strong agitation if the help is not received.

The Congress delegation had recently met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding immediate assistance to people in the affected areas, he said.

It was demanded that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia be given to families of people who died in rain-related incidents and Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation be given to farmers who have suffered crop losses, while horticulture farmers be given Rs 1 lakh, Patole said.

"The damages are huge and ground-level surveys have also not been done so far. So as per a review report of damages after the inspection tour of the Congress, a follow-up will be done to get maximum compensation," the party leader said.

Senior Congress leader and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat will visit Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, while former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will tour Parbhani and Nanded, Prithviraj Chavan will cover Satara and K C Padvi will cover Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts, he said. All party leaders have been assigned districts and a team of Congress office-bearers will accompany them during the visits. 
                 
(With PTI Inputs) 

