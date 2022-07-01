Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Asked To Prove Majority In Assembly On Monday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is asked to prove majority on Monday in Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde told after the ceremony.