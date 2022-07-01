Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Asked To Prove Majority In Assembly On Monday

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:00 pm

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is asked to prove majority on Monday in Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Related stories

SC To Hear Shiv Sena Plea Seeking Suspension Of CM Eknath Shinde, Rebel MLAs On July 11

Is Eknath Shinde Sending Out A Message Through His Twitter Display With Bal Thackeray?

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde told after the ceremony.

Tags

National Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Majority New Chief Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark