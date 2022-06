Gondia, Jun 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.



The incident occurred around 2.30 pm in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of the district, he said.



The victim, Pavankumar Manohar Gudewar, a resident of Bortola, was working on his field when he was struck by lightning, the official said, adding that the panchnama was done and the police were informed.