Maha Sees 52 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; The Active Tally Is Now 557 As 109 Recover

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 52 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,450, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said.

It was a dip from the 89 cases reported on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 18 new cases, followed by 17 in Mumbai circle, seven in Nashik circle, four in Aurangabad circle, two each in Nagpur and Akola circles, and one each in Kolhapur and Latur circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 109 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,86,489, leaving the state with an active caseload of 557, the official said.

Pune has 225 active cases, followed by 87 in Thane and 82 in Mumbai, he added.

A state health department bulletin said the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,55,83,049 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 14,141 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8135450; fresh cases 52; death toll 148404; recoveries 79,86,489; active cases 557; total tests 8,55,83,049.