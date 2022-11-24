Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha Sees 52 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; The Active Tally Is Now 557 As 109 Recover

A health official in Maharashtra reported 52 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 81,35,450, with 1,48,404 deaths.

covid
Maha Sees 52 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; The Active Tally Is Now 557 As 109 Recover Representational

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 7:34 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 52 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,35,450, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said.

It was a dip from the 89 cases reported on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 18 new cases, followed by 17 in Mumbai circle, seven in Nashik circle, four in Aurangabad circle, two each in Nagpur and Akola circles, and one each in Kolhapur and Latur circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 109 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,86,489, leaving the state with an active caseload of 557, the official said.

Pune has 225 active cases, followed by 87 in Thane and 82 in Mumbai, he added.

A state health department bulletin said the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,55,83,049 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 14,141 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8135450; fresh cases 52; death toll 148404; recoveries 79,86,489; active cases 557; total tests 8,55,83,049.

Related stories

9 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 110

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 408 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Down To 5,881

MP Records 2 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 12

Tags

National Maharashtra COVID-19 Active Tally Death Health Ministry Mumbai City Coronavirus Kolhapur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13