Maharashtra: NCP Slams Mira Bhayander Civic Body For Planning Toilet Complex Only For Jains

Jitendra Awhad
Jitendra Awhad Source: Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 10:05 pm

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday slammed the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district for issuing a tender to build a toilet complex exclusively for the Jain community.

Senior NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad asked if the MBMC also intended to build such "community-specific toilets" for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, etc of the area.

MBMC officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comments on the tender, which was issued on August 12.

(Inputs from PTI) 

