Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Maha: Maratha Kranti Morcha Coordinator Attempts Suicide In Live Chat; Refutes Graft Allegations

Ramesh Kere Patil, the coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), attempted suicide on Sunday during a live social media interaction amid allegations of corruption.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 7:17 pm

Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) coordinator Ramesh Kere Patil on Sunday tried to kill himself by consuming poison during live interaction on social media amid allegations of corruption to break the MKM.

Kere Patil was rushed to JJ Hospital in Byculla and is currently under treatment, officials said.

An audio clip that went viral on social media about corruption allegations and attempts to break the MKM, which has been at the forefront of the agitation to get the quota in education and jobs for the community, is reportedly at the centre of the incident.

Kere Patil, before consuming poison, had refuted all the allegations made against him in the audio clip and sought a thorough investigation into it.

"I have worked for reservation for the Maratha community, and justice for Maratha students. Whatever I have done is for my community and have never done anything wrong," he said in a Facebook Live interaction, adding he could not face defamation when he had done nothing wrong. 

National Maharashtra Maratha Kranti Morcha Suicides Social Media Corruption RAMESH KERE PATIL Government-run J J Hospital Facebook
