Madrasa Cleric Booked For Brutal Punishment Of Student Over Alleged Theft Of ₹100 Watch In Maharashtra

In a distressing incident at a Madrasa in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a 16-year-old student faced severe corporal punishment for the alleged theft of a ₹100 watch. The incident unfolded when the teenager, from Surat, was caught stealing the watch from a nearby shop, captured by CCTV cameras, NDTV reported.
The shopkeeper filed a complaint, leading to the recovery of the stolen item. However, matters escalated when Maulana Syed Omar Ali, the cleric at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa, administered what has been termed as "brutal punishment." The young student was reportedly stripped half-naked, subjected to spitting, and systematically beaten by his fellow students, allegedly acting on the cleric's orders.
The entire incident was recorded and reached the victim's family, prompting them to file a complaint with the local police. The cleric, Maulana Syed Omar Ali, has been booked under the Minor Students Protection Act, and legal proceedings are underway.
A police case was registered against the cleric. Moreover, the minors involved in the assault received counseling to address the traumatic experience they went through.