Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Soaks In Colours Of Holi As 3rd Covid-19 Wave Ebbs

For the last two years, coronavirus had played spoilsport on Holi and forced citizens to remain indoors to check the spread of the infection.

Madhya Pradesh Soaks In Colours Of Holi As 3rd Covid-19 Wave Ebbs
Holi 2022, in Madhya Pradesh.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

After two years of muted festivities due to COVID-19, people came out of their homes in large numbers on Friday to celebrate Holi in Madhya Pradesh with traditional fervour in an environment largely free of curbs due to an ebbing third wave of the pandemic.

People gathered in big numbers and sprayed colours mixed with water, applied ‘gulal’ on each other’s faces and later distributed sweets as cries of 'Holi hai' reverberated the streets.

For the last two years, coronavirus had played spoilsport on Holi and forced citizens to remain indoors to check the spread of the infection. Revellers in groups were seen singing as well as dancing to the tune of the famous Bollywood song 'Rang Barse' and throwing colours at each other across the state to celebrate the festival that marks the triumph of good over evil.

Related stories

President Kovind, V-P Naidu Exchange Holi Greetings

Prabhas Rushed To The Hospital While In Spain; Undergoes Surgery In Barcelona

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri Pair Enter Semis

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently asked people to celebrate Holi with pomp and gaiety in view of a drastic fall in daily COVID-19 cases.

On the eve of Holi, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had slammed the message to save water on Holi as an attack on Hindu festivals.

According to an estimate, 4,125 quintals of 'gaukashth' (made of cow dung) was sold from centres in Bhopal for the 'Holika Dahan' ritual (symbolic burning of Holika, a demoness and sister of King Hiranyakashipu) on Thursday. This positive development came amid a campaign to promote 'gaukashth' for 'Holika Dahan' in order to save trees.

The Chief Minister also used the cow dung cakes to burn Holika, a ritual that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. No untoward incident has been reported from the state so far.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Holi Holi 2022 COVID-19 Covid-19 India Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Government Bhopal Holi Celebrations Holi Colours Holi In India Festival Of Colors Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts