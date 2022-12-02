Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Madhya Pradesh sees two new Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At Nine

Home National

Madhya Pradesh sees two new Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At Nine

The tally of infections in the state stood at 10,54,903 and toll remained unchanged at 10,776, the official said. The count of recoveries was 10,44,118, after two patients recovered during the day. The state is now left with nine active cases.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:38 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported two new cases of coronavirus and zero fatality, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state stood at 10,54,903 and toll remained unchanged at 10,776, the official said. The count of recoveries was 10,44,118, after two patients recovered during the day. The state is now left with nine active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,711 samples examined during the day, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 3,02,30,529, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,54,903, new cases 2, toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,118, active cases 9, number of tests so far 3,02,30,529. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus State Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans