Madhya Pradesh Sees Five Covid-19 Cases

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,866, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by 17 to 10,44,047, leaving the state with 43 active cases, he said.

With 3,432 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,81,864, he added.

A government release said 13,35,35,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including nine on Sunday.

-With PTI Input