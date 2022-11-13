Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees Five Covid-19 Cases

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,866, new cases 5, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,047, active cases 43 number of tests so far 3,01,81,864.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 9:28 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,866, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by 17 to 10,44,047, leaving the state with 43 active cases, he said.

With 3,432 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,81,864, he added.

A government release said 13,35,35,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including nine on Sunday.

-With PTI Input

