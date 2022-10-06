Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, 20 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 102

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,396, new cases 11, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,521, active cases 102 number of tests so far 3,00,65,062.

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 8:54 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,396 on Thursday after the detection of 11 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 20 to touch 10,43,521, leaving the state with 102 active cases, he said.

With 2,830 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,65,062, he added.

A government release said 13,31,88,370 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,460 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,396, new cases 11, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,521, active cases 102 number of tests so far 3,00,65,062.

-With PTI Input

