Madhya Pradesh Logs 112 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,297

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 112 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall count to 10,51,559, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 10,762 as no fresh casualty due to the respiratory disease was reported in the last 24 hours, he added. At least 164 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,39,500, the official said.

With this, the state is now left with 1,297 active cases, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.4 per cent, he said. As many as 4,602 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far in the state to 2,97,83,973, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,64,52,877 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 991 jabs were given on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,559, new cases 112, death toll 10,762, recoveries 10,39,500, active cases 1,297, number of tests so far 2,97,83,973.

