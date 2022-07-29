Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: HIV-Positive Woman Succumbs To Covid-19 In Indore

She was admitted in the Government Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) Hospital for pneumonia and breathlessness on July 16 and she died on July 27, the official said.

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:21 pm

A 35-year-old HIV-positive woman has succumbed to COVID-19 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Friday.

"While under treatment, she was found to be infected with coronavirus. She had taken both vaccine doses. Her death was included in Thursday's count. This has taken the number of COVID-19 deaths in Indore to 1,466," he added. Indore district has a caseload of 2,10,993, including 121 cases detected in the last 24 hours, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

