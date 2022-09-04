Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Gazette Notification Lists Eggs, Chicken In Meals For Juvenile Homes; Minister Says Won't Be Implemented

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.

Every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested
Every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:51 pm

Ten days after a gazette notification in Madhya Pradesh prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the state.

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the state in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the state woman and child development department.

It was published on August 25 and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department's website. When reporters asked Mishra about the notification on Sunday, he said, “This will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. There is confusion on this issue. There is no such proposal pending with the state government and such a thing will not be implemented in the state."

The notification states that “every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below.” In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Gazette Notification Lists Eggs Chicken Meals Juvenile Homes Woman And Child Development Department Minister Won't Be Implemented
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights