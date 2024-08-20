National

MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore said that three seriously injured persons are being referred to Jhansi for further treatment.

A one-year-old was among the 7 killed in the accident |
A one-year-old was among the 7 killed in the accident
At least seven persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district early on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the rickshaw was going towards Bageshwar on the Khajuraho-Jhansi highway at around 5 am, under the Civil Line police station limits.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said, "Thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw and seven of them were killed while six others injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road."

As per initial information, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed into the stationary truck from behind, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore.

Rathore said that three seriously injured persons are being referred to Jhansi for further treatment.

Officials said that the deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Prem Narayan (46), one year-old Asma, Janardan Yadav (45), Manu Shrivastava (25), Govind Shrivastava (35) and Nanni Bua (42) and Lalu (age not known).

In another similar accident, four persons died and 24 others were injure after a canter -- carrying a band party -- hit a stationary truck from behind in the Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The incident reportedly took place in the wee hours of Sunday, when Sharma Band Party of Tej Garhi Chaurahe in Meerut were returning from a programme in Hapur.

Police said that the tyre of the canter suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a truck parked on the roadside.

Police said that they were examining the incident and trying to find out the speed of the vehicle through CCTV footage.

