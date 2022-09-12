Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lumpy Skin Disease: Centre Trying To Control The Disease In Cattle With States, Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi also noted that Indian scientists have developed a vaccine for the Lumpy Skin Disease. However, it's yet to hit the markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Union government is trying along with states to control the Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

The disease has infected and killed a large number of cattle across the country. Recently, India developed a vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease but it's still in pre-market stage and it would take some time for it to be available for mass inoculation. .

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Noida.

The Lumpy Skin Disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector as output is likely to be affected as cattle are infected. The outbreak has been reported in at least 13 states and Union territories, infecting lakhs and killing several thousands of animals.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present. 

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease which spreads through bites of some kinds of flies, mosquitoes, and ticks, according to European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

"It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus," notes EFSA.

The Lumpy Skin Disease was first reported in India in 2019, according to a press release by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 

Related stories

Lumpy Skin Disease:173 Cases Reported Among Cattle In Delhi, Says Minister Gopal Rai

Explained: Lumpy Disease Vaccine For Cattle, How It Works And How Is Disease Affecting Cattle

Lumpy Disease In Rajasthan: Thousands Of Cattle Die, Western Rajasthan Worst Hit

Outlook earlier reported the Animal Husbandry Department as saying that the disease, which originated in Africa, came to India this year via Pakistan in April.

The extent of the current outbreak

The following 13 states and Union territories have reported the Lumpy Skin Disease infection:

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Delhi.

As of August-end, around 11.21 lakh cattle were infected and 49,628 were dead from the Lumpy Skin Disease, according to official data.

Status of Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine

While Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine has been developed, it's yet to hit the markets as the government body that developed it is still in the process of drawing contracts with private manufacturers that would produce it at scale.

In the absense of dedicated Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine, goat and sheep pox vaccines are being administered to cattle to safeguard against Lumpy Disease.

These vaccines are around 60-70 per cent effective against Lumpy Skin Disease as this belongs to the same family of viruses as goat and sheep pox.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lumpy Skin Disease Lumpy Disease Lumpy Disease Vaccine Vaccine Indian Council Of Agricultural Research Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Dairy Industry Ministry Of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare Dairy Farming
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start