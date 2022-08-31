Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Long Way To Go Before India Reverses Pre-Covid-19 'Modi slowdown': Congress

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid "Modi slowdown".  

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 11:45 am

Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018.  

"Jumla Alert: Apr-Jun 2022 quarterly GDP figure later today could show a jump from a year ago. This headline-grabbing number will be due to low-base effect," the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

"Real GDP in Apr-Jun 2021 was lower than in Apr-Jun 2018! A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown," Ramesh also said.  The GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 are likely to be released on Wednesday by the government. 

(With PTI Inputs)

