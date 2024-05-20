National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Politicians, Priests And Actors Cast Their Votes Across 49 Seats | See Pics

As voting for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections hits the halfway mark, several public figures, from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to actor Anil Kapoor, exercised their franchise and cast their votes in polling booths in 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.