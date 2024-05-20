National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Politicians, Priests And Actors Cast Their Votes Across 49 Seats | See Pics

As voting for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections hits the halfway mark, several public figures, from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to actor Anil Kapoor, exercised their franchise and cast their votes in polling booths in 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.

Dharmendra votes for 3rd phase Photo: PTI

Actor Dharmendra shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

1/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase Voting
LS Polls: 5th Phase Voting Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das with his family after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

2/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Mumbai
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Mumbai Photo: PTI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

3/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Thane
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Thane Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thane.

4/18
Divya Dutta votes for 5th phase
Divya Dutta votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Actor Divya Dutta shows her inked finger after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

5/18
Hema Malini and Esha Deol votes for 5th phase
Hema Malini and Esha Deol votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Actors Hema Malini and Esha Deol show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

6/18
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan votes for 5th phase
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and film director David Dhawan show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

7/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Ladakh
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Ladakh Photo: PTI

People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.

8/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Jammu
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Jammu Photo: PTI

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community wait in queues to cast their votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

9/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Muzaffarpur
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Muzaffarpur Photo: PTI

People wait in queues to cast their votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Mushahari in Muzaffarpur district.

10/18
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Ayodhya
LS Polls: 5th Phase of Polling in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Shri Hanuman Garhi temple Mahant Gyan Das shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

11/18
Sadhus show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes
'Sadhus' show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

12/18
Brajesh Pathak votes for 5th phase
Brajesh Pathak votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with his family members after casting their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

13/18
Vidya Balan votes for 5th phase
Vidya Balan votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

14/18
Anil Kapoor votes for 5th phase
Anil Kapoor votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Actor Anil Kapoor shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

15/18
Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar votes for 5th phase
Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

16/18
Ajinkya Rahane votes for 5th phase
Ajinkya Rahane votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

17/18
Suryakumar Yadav votes for 5th phase
Suryakumar Yadav votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

18/18
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan votes for 5th phase
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan votes for 5th phase Photo: PTI

Actors Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan with family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
  2. Kerala Rains: Emergency Centres, Hospitals On Alert Amid Possibility Of Landslides, Epidemics
  3. Chhattisgarh: 15 Killed As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham
  4. Gujarat: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Politicians, Priests And Actors Cast Their Votes Across 49 Seats | See Pics
Entertainment News
  1. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
  2. Cannes 2024: Jung Hae-in And EXO's Lay Zhang Steal The Spotlight In Their Dapper Formal Tuxedo Looks
  3. Here's Why Aashish Mehrotra Was Nervous About Quitting 'Anupamaa' For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Shruti Haasan Shares Rare Childhood Picture With Father Kamal Haasan And Mother Sarika - Check Post Inside
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Expresses His Happiness On Gurucharan Singh's Return: Want To Talk To Him
Sports News
  1. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. T20 World Cup: Caribbean Co-Hosts Set Sights On Third WC Title
World News
  1. Indian MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Student Protests In Canada's PEI Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  2. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  4. South Africa's Top Court Rules Former President Zuma Cannot Stand In Election Over Criminal Record
  5. Mosquito Surge Hits Texas, Officials Cite Climate Change
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide