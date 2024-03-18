West Bengal

With 42 seats, West Bengal where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held ground against BJP quite defiantly, is expected to host a tricky contest this time. Over the last two Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress has seen their seat share decline from 34 in 2014 to 22 in 2019, with the BJP capitalising and locking in 18 seats, significantly improving from their 2014 share of two seats. However, with the state being a political hotbed this time, TMC is to expected to be challenged from all fronts. While they expected to hold onto their bastions, BJP has managed to gain grounds in numerous pockets across the state. According to experts, the recent Sandeshkhali fiasco will certainly play a role in determining the sway in South Bengal in addition to the North already having seen BJP gain considerable ground. Another factor which stands important in the national scheme of things is CM Mamata Banerjee's decision to go solo in her state, deciding against seat sharing with the Congress.