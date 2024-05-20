National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground

As the battle for Jharkhand's Lok Sabha seats intensifies, the state emerges as a battleground where BJP and INDIA Bloc jostle for the state's crucial tribal vote bank and aim to woo the youth electorate.

Kalpana Soren | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Kalpana Soren addressing the election meeting at Bangabad in Jharkhand.

1/7
Kalpana Soren and Tejashwi Yadav
Kalpana Soren and Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Kalpana Soren and Tejashwi Yadav in the meeting at Bengabad in Jharkhand.

2/7
Manish Jaiswal
Manish Jaiswal | Photo: Suresh K PAndey/Outlook

BJP candidate Manish Jaiswal at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

3/7
Ghulam Jilani
Ghulam Jilani | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Ghulam Jilani, a tailor who has been making flags of Ramnavami for 35 years in Jharkhand.

4/7
Indirapuri Masjid
Indirapuri Masjid | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Indirapuri Masjid in Hazaribagh where in 2023 people allegedly pelted stone during Ramnavami procession in Jharkhand.

5/7
Vacant flats in Islamnagar
Vacant flats in Islamnagar | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Islamnagar slum and the promised vacant flats. Though the High Court asked the government to give the evicted people flats within 13 months, even after 13 years they didn’t get it.

6/7
Single tap at a deserted slum
Single tap at a deserted slum | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Single tap at a deserted slum. This is the only hand pump from where at least 1000 people of Islamnagar take water. Their promised flats can be seen behind the slum.

7/7
Islamnagar slum
Islamnagar slum | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

