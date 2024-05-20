Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground

Kalpana Soren addressing the election meeting at Bangabad in Jharkhand.
Kalpana Soren and Tejashwi Yadav in the meeting at Bengabad in Jharkhand.
BJP candidate Manish Jaiswal at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.
Ghulam Jilani, a tailor who has been making flags of Ramnavami for 35 years in Jharkhand.
Indirapuri Masjid in Hazaribagh where in 2023 people allegedly pelted stone during Ramnavami procession in Jharkhand.
Islamnagar slum and the promised vacant flats. Though the High Court asked the government to give the evicted people flats within 13 months, even after 13 years they didn’t get it.
Single tap at a deserted slum. This is the only hand pump from where at least 1000 people of Islamnagar take water. Their promised flats can be seen behind the slum.
