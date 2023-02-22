Light Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Nepal

Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas on Wednesday after an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

As per the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake hit 69 km from Jumla in Nepal at around 1:30 pm and the depth of the quake was 10 km.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The National Center of Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India.”





Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-02-2023, 13:30:23 IST, Lat:29.56 & Long:81.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/MNTAXJS0EJ@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ovDBNhb7VO — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 22, 2023

Delhi and Nepal have been repeatedly hit by earthquakes in the past few months. An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Nepal in January, early this year while another one hit in November last year killing six people.