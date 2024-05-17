National

Light To Heavy Rain Predicted For Karnataka On May 18

According to IMD, some places in Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Tumukuru districts will also witness, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on May 18.

Karnataka expected to see heavy rainfall
info_icon

While a few districts of Karnataka are expected to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 22°C in the next 24 hours.

Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls between May 17 and 21, said C S Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru.

According to IMD, some places in Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Tumukuru districts will also witness, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on May 18.

Moderate rain and thundershowers are also likely in Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara and Vijayanagara districts.

IMD also predicts light to moderate rain very likely at some places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

On May 16, Channagiri in Davanagere district received the highest rainfall of 6 cm.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 85 Pc Indians Say Climate Change Affecting Them: Survey
  2. Over 2,000 Cops To Guard PM's Saturday Rally: Delhi Police
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy To Frame Kejriwal
  4. Mizoram: Class-12 Board Exam Results To Be Declared On May 21
  5. Mercury Breaches 46-Deg C-Mark In Parts Of India Amid Heatwave
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  2. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
  3. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Speaks About ADOR's Min Hee-jin, Calls Her 'One Malicious Individual'
  4. Sharmin Segal To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal Next In 'Love And War'? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Nayak 2': Anil Kapoor-Rani Mukerji To Reunite For The Sequel? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Brazil To Host 2027 Women's World Cup
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  3. Emilia Romagna GP 2024 Preview: Senna's 30th Death Anniversary; Norris Seeks Another Win
  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Can Lucknow Do The Impossible Against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai?
  5. FIM JuniorGP: India's Rider Kavin Quintal Eyes Top-10 Finish In Barcelona
World News
  1. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  2. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  4. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
  5. Man Discovers He's Not A Legal Citizen After Decades Of Living And Paying Taxes In US
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup