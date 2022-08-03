Light Showers In Parts Of Delhi

A fresh bout of rain drenched Delhi on Wednesday, providing respite from sultry weather. Several parts of the capital, including east and south Delhi, reported light rain.

Weather forecasters have said rains are likely to pick up in Delhi for two to three days with the monsoon trough moving down from the foothills of the Himalayas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the capital over the next three days.

The monsoon trough started moving down from the foothills of the Himalayas towards central India on Tuesday. Delhi will get rains when the trough passes over it, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

He said the precipitation in Delhi will reduce after this spell for around a week.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels had soared to 95 percent on Tuesday, increasing discomfort to residents.

Delhi received 286.3 mm of rainfall against 209.7 mm in July. In August, the wettest month of the year, the capital records 247.7 mm of precipitation on average.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The surplus rainfall gave the capital 24 "satisfactory" air quality days in July, the second-highest since 2015 when the IMD started maintaining AQI (Air Quality Index) data. Delhi also recorded a dip in maximum temperatures in July due to surplus rainfall.

The average maximum temperature stood at 35.36 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2017.

The IMD has forecast normal to above normal monsoon in northwest India for August and September.

(Inputs from PTI)