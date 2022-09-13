Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Light Rain Likely In City

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 9:45 am

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 84 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast. 

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (74) category around 9:15 AM, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

